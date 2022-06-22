HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lifelong Huntsville resident David Little is mounting a bid to replace Frances Akridge on the Huntsville City Council.

In a campaign announcement, Little announced his intention to run for the District 2 seat that Akridge is retiring from this term. District 2 covers Blossomwood, Chapman, Five Points, Hampton Cove, Jones Valley, and Monte Sano.

“After a lot of thought and encouragement from friends, family, and local residents, I have decided to enter the race for City Council,” Little stated. “Huntsville is where I grew up. It’s where we are raising our family and where we will spend the rest of our life.”

“It’s time to give back to a city that has given my family and me so much,” Little continued.

Little currently works with a local wealth management and financial planning firm. He also served on boards including Heals, Inc., Leadership Greater Huntsville, Huntsville Rotary Club, and the Rotary Foundation. Little is married to Mimi Sowder Little, and they have three children.

“I want to have a larger role in helping it continue to be the great place it is,” Little concluded. “I want to work with the Mayor and other city councilmembers to make sure we are good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”

Municipal elections in Huntsville will be held on Tuesday, August 23.