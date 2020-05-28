Dave & Buster’s reopens in MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dave & Buster’s is back in action in MidCity Huntsville.

The family-friendly arcade bar is reopening with added safety precautions that comply with local government guidelines and amped-up cleaning practices.

Dave & Busters also announced a community give-back program to help Frontline Responders. According to the company, heroes working on the frontline of this pandemic can get a $10 Power Card by presenting a valid badge/ID.

Find the full list of safety measures here.

Dave & Buster’s will also open its Birmingham location Thursday.