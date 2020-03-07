Dates announced for Women in Music Weekend in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Organizers of the Women in Music Weekend in downtown Huntsville say this year will be the biggest yet.

Organizers of the event announced it will take place Aug. 13-17 this year, and they anticipate 50 women artists performing at 25 venues.

The event is being organized by local musician Alex Hendrix and Downtown Huntsville, Inc., who said they’re excited about the growth of the festival.

“The goal of Women in Music Weekend has always been to provide local, female musicians with an additional platform to showcase their talents,” Hendrix said in a news release. “With our expanded festival, we believe our 2020 event will shine a greater light on these women and their work.”

The festival is now accepting applications for performers on the Downtown Huntsville Inc. website.