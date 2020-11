HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A first in its neighborhood – locally owned Dark Side Coffee is opening Monday in north Huntsville.

The coffee shop, located at 2007 Memorial Parkway NW, is holding a grand opening celebration from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. All-access tickets are being sold online, which include drink samples and a taste of the shop’s food and sweets off the shop’s newly created menu.

The event space will be indoors and outdoors in consideration of COVID-19 guidelines.