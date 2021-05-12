Darby remains on city payroll, disciplinary review date unknown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police officer William Darby had been assigned to administrative duties since at least August 2018, when he was indicted. He’s now been convicted of murder and is facing a sentence of at least 20 years in prison, but he remains on the city’s payroll.

That unusual status has led to questions about why and how much longer that will be the case.

After his conviction, the City of Huntsville told News 19 Darby has been removed from his position as a city police officer. And, that he’s been put on paid leave.

The city said Darby is still entitled to due process, and should not be deprived of pay, pending a disciplinary hearing.

He will receive notice of a formal disciplinary hearing at least 10 days before the hearing itself. The department of human resources is in charge of scheduling that hearing. However, a city spokesperson confirms no hearing has been scheduled yet.

So if Darby has been removed from his position as an officer, what job is he being paid for?

The City of Huntsville said he’s being paid as he was for his administrative duties leading up to trial.

Taxpayers will keep funding his paid administrative leave until the conclusion of that disciplinary hearing.

