Darby, Henderson prosecutor Tim Gann promoted to Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The attorney who prosecuted the trials of former Huntsville Police officer William Darby and convicted mass murderer Christopher Henderson was promoted Wednesday.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said Tim Gann will now be the Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Gann is replacing Marc Sandlin as chief deputy; Sandlin is retiring.

Tim Douthit, who also led the Darby prosecution, is being promoted as well, and will be replacing Gann as Chief Trial Attorney.

Gann was previously a Huntsville Police officer for 15 years until he got his law degree; he has spent the last 15 years with the Madison County DA’s office. His case load has consisted primarily of major crimes, including murder and capital murder.

Douthit has been a prosecutor for 10 years, split between five years in Mobile County and the last five in Madison County. He has prosecuted cases ranging from child sexual abuse to violent crimes such as murder and capital murder.

Both promotions are effective immediately.