MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County man has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on every sexual-related charge against him involving children, court records show.

Gregory Leo Roman, 64, of Danville, was arrested on October 21, 2022, by the Huntsville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The grand jury’s indictment was returned on April 14, 2023.

He was charged with traveling to meet a child for a sex act, electronic solicitation, transmitting obscene material and two counts of possession of pornographic material, for all of which he has been indicted.

Jail records show Roman’s bond was set at $20,000 for three of the charges, and he remains behind bars today.

A jury trial has been scheduled for September 11, with an arraignment set for August 24.