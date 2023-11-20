HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you pick up medicine at the CVS Pharmacy located on Cecil Ashburn in Huntsville, that store is soon set to shut down.

In a statement provided to News 19 Monday evening, the drugstore chain confirmed that the location will be closing on Dec. 5.

Back in 2019, company officials said three locations throughout Alabama would be closing. Those locations were located in Mobile, Montgomery, and Huntsville.

This is the second Huntsville location to close since 2019, which may have some people wondering where they’re going to pick up their medicine.

All prescriptions from the Cecil Ashburn location will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy in Target. That’s located at 2750 Carl T. Jones Drive SE.

The company says the transfer will ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.

A CVS spokesperson says maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities they serve is an important factor they consider when making store closure decisions.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” CVS Pharmacy Senior Manager/Retail Communications Matthew Blanchette said.

All employees at the Cecil Ashburn CVS are being offered comparable roles within the company.

Once this location shuts down on Dec. 5, there will only be eight CVS Pharmacy locations remaining in Huntsville.

Blanchette says CVS also offers prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through online and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.