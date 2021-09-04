Curling competitors hoping for sweep at Huntsville tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A large group of athletes from all over the US are vying in a very unique tournament this weekend in Huntsville and hoping to sweep past the field to victory, literally.

Saturday marked the kick-off of the 2nd annual “Rock-it City Bonspiel” at the Ice Sports Center. The amateur curling tournament, is considered one of the biggest in the nation, attracting 32 teams, hailing from as far as Massachusetts and Colorado. During the bonspiel, athletes compete by sliding large round stones across the ice, and use brooms to control their speed and direction.

“It’s a big giant fun community. People are pretty close knit, and so you meet these folks and you just spend a weekend with them, you play some good curling games, and then after the games you go and do what’s called broom stacking, which is you get together, you know have a drink, sit down, talk about the game, talk about each others lives and kind of get to know each other really well,” said Shane Stewart of the Rocket City Curling Club.

The three day tournament wraps up on Sunday. Bagpipers are scheduled to perform before the teams competing in the Bonspiel finals take to the ice.