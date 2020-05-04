Cummings Aerospace building new corporate headquarters in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a press release, Cummings Aerospace will have a new corporate headquarters in Huntsville on Redstone Gateway.

Cummings Aerospace is a Native American Woman-Owned Small Business that applies core competencies in the flight sciences of aerospace system development to deliver integrated, affordable, engineering solutions.

The release said the headquarters will have the capacity to accommodate Cummings Aerospace’s multiple business functions under one roof, with unparalleled proximity to its U.S. Government customer base on Redstone Arsenal.

The facility is anticipated to be operational during the first quarter of 2021, according to the release.

Cummings Aerospace’s President & CEO, Sheila Cummings, stated, “We’re excited for our employees as we consolidate into a new corporate headquarters at Redstone Gateway. This new facility will allow us to continue to serve our customers with the highest level of service within close proximity. This move reflects our commitment to the future of our employees, our customers, and our company.”

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT”) executed the 46,000 square foot build-to-suit lease with Cummings Aerospace.

COPT President & CEO, Steve Budorick, added “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support Cummings Aerospace’s continued success, and to welcome another leading Huntsville based company to Redstone Gateway. This decision reaffirms Redstone Gateway’s unrivaled combination of efficiency, convenience, walkable amenities, and access to important commands at Redstone Arsenal.”