Crisis Services of North Alabama sees spike in calls during holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many organizations dedicated to helping those in need have seen a spike in clients in 2020 with more people not only in need of job-related help, but needing to escape dangers at home as well.

Crisis Services of North Alabama is a nonprofit dedicated to helping members of families or individuals in crisis with a variety of counseling programs, a helpline, and shelters for victims of abuse.

Development manager Becky Cecil said these programs are expensive, and staff rely heavily on grants to keep them running. When they were recently awarded $1 million by the state, she said it could not have come at a better time.

Cecil said since the pandemic started, they saw local domestic violence calls increase by 25%. She said once people started going back to work, things started leveling out – but it didn’t stay that way for long.

“This time of year is especially challenging because it is the holidays, so you’re around family, you may be home more; holidays just tend to be a tough time so we do see our calls spike during the holiday season as well,” Cecil said.

The state’s allotment of $1 million was $117,000 less than last year. Cecil feared they would have to cut their child counselor position, but were able to find alternate funding to pay the essential member of the team.

Cecil said the staff is grateful to have received the money – because without it they would have to shut their doors. They are always accepting donations from the community.

They have a 24-hour helpline for anyone in crisis as well. That number is (256) 716-1000.