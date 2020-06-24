Crisis Center of North Alabama sees increase in calls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic pushed many of us inside and that has lead to an increase in sexual and domestic violence calls for the Crisis Center of North Alabama.

Representatives at the crisis center say during quarantine people stuck at home with their abusers contributed to the increased and severity of the calls they’ve been receiving.

In April and May, it was a roller coaster, they would see a peak high in calls of domestic violence calls then it would drop off a little, then rise again.

The cases that were coming in for services were more severe than some they had seen in the past.

They say Helpline calls remained low but then when restrictions started to ease they started to pick up again.

Adde Wagner says they often see an increase during stressful times and during COVID 19 the stress of job insecurity and isolation may have contributed to the higher volume of calls.

“The trends that we are aware of with this, for a little bit we might have been seeing people who were too afraid to call for services because they were contained with their abuser, but the abuse was getting so severe unfortunately they were forced to make the calls and luckily so,” said Adde Wagner from the Crisis Center.

She says after being stuck with their abuser for so long — the clients that came to them during this time were less likely to go back to abusive situations, and on average it usually takes someone around 7 calls before they leave the situation for good.

The Crisis Center of North Alabama said they never stop working to help you.

Numbers for help –

Helpline at 256- 716-1000. You can call and ask to speak with a forensic nurse that’s available 24/hours a day)

Confidential text line at 256- 722-8219. The texts can be erased and they won’t contact you back unless you ask for it.

There’s also the 211 number that connects people to different services around North Alabama.