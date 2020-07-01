Power restored in Hazel Green area

UPDATE: As of 5:07 a.m., Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to a majority of the Hazel Green area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – More than 1,300 people are without power Wednesday morning following heavy overnight storms.

Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in the Hazel Green area.

The outage is impacting people from the Tennessee state line south to Ready Section Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Highway 231/431.

HU says service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time, according to HU.