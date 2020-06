HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and rescue crews were called to a fire off Johnson Road in Huntsville early Wednesday morning.

This fire, near Schrimsher Lane, has several city facilities including Fleet management, Sanitation, and public works.

Viewer Photo: Fire off Johnson Rd

A witness heard a loud noise and called 911. The witness said they saw two garbage trucks on fire.

The fire was put out before 5:00 a.m. but the cause of the fire is not known.