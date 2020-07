HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews responded to a reported explosion at an asphalt plant off Nick Fithcheard Road.

Crews were called to the Reed Contracting plant after 5:00 a.m. According to Monrovia PIO Blake Mathis, an asphalt silo at the plant caught fire but crews were able to contain it quickly.

The crews arrived in full hazmat gear.

Officials are investigating to figure out the cause of the fire but no injuries were reported.