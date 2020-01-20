6 displaced following apartment fire on Golf Road in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at Serenity Apartments on Monday.

Crews were called to a kitchen fire at 2020 Golf Road off South Memorial Parkway around 7:35 a.m. Fire crews said smoke was seeping out of the building when they arrived.

The fire was quickly contained and is out, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Fire officials said five adults and one child were displaced and that six total units received water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

34.730369 -86.586104