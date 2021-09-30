Crews fight fire at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Huntsville Thursday evening.

Six Huntsville Fire & Rescue units were called to the fire, as well as Huntsville Police and HEMSI emergency crews.

The fire happened at Onyx Apartments on Galaxy Way. District Fire Chief Pat Sanders confirmed one apartment has fire damage and three units have smoke damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

A total of seven apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross was called to help the residents that were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.