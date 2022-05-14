HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a job in the medical field? Crestwood Medical Center is hosting a job fair next week.

From 8 a.m.-noon at the Crestwood Conference Center, located inside the Crestwood Medical Pavilion (1 Hospital Drive, Huntsville), the hospital will be hiring for several positions across all departments and specialties. Open jobs the hospital is looking to fill at the May 19 job fair include:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

New graduates

On-the-spot offers and sign-on bonuses will be offered for multiple positions – $12,000 for full-time registered nurses and $3,000 for full-time licensed practical nurses.

The hospital also recently expanded employee benefits for tuition assistance and paying off student loans faster.

For more information on open jobs, visit the Crestwood careers website.