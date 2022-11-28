HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash shut down parts of Memorial Parkway on Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the crash involved four vehicles, one of them turned completely over, and happened on the parkway near Bob Wallace Avenue.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

All southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway between Clinton Avenue and Governors Drive were closed, but reopened just before 6 p.m. Monday night.