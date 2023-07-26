HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A dump truck crash on Research Park Blvd impacted traffic on Wednesday.

Huntsville Police closed all southbound lanes and two northbound inside lanes of Research Park from University Drive to Bradford.

HPD says a dump truck rolled onto its side after hitting the center divider.

Police said emergency crews took the driver to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Police said the crash caused debris to spill across the roadway and they are working to clean it up in order to reopen the road.