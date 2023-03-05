HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle accident near Harvest has killed one and injured two, according to a HEMSI spokesperson.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed to News 19 that a call came in at 10:16 a.m. reporting a crash at Old Railroad Bend and Highway 53 that involved two vehicles.

Webster said that one person died on scene as a result of the crash, and two others are being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the northbound lane of Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed was closed for almost an hour, but is now reopen. ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating and say they will continue to provide updates.

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the highway was closed between Mckee Road and Toney Road.

News 19 crews are headed to the scene and will provide updates as we have them.