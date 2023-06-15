HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash involving three vehicles on I-565 Thursday afternoon has caused a significant traffic backup for the eastbound side of the interstate.

Drivers in the area of Exit 19A, near downtown Huntsville, were brought to a standstill as HEMSI and other first responders arrived to assess the incident around 1:45 p.m.

The Huntsville Police Department said there were only minor injuries to report.

Anyone who normally drives in that area is asked to find an alternate route while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.