HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a crash on Wednesday afternoon caused them to close down all eastbound lanes on Highway 72 near Epworth Drive in Huntsville.

The road was reopened as of 4:16 p.m. The eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour while officers responded to the accident.

The Huntsville Police Department advised drivers planning to travel on Highway 72 eastbound near Epworth Drive to use alternate routes while they had the road closed down.