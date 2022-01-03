COVID SURGE: Huntsville Hospital cancels inpatient elective surgeries in Madison County facilities

(WHNT) — All inpatient elective surgeries at Huntsville Hospital Health System’s Madison County facilities are cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

According to a statement from the hospital, non-emergent procedures that require an overnight stay are included in the cancellation; however, it does not impact outpatient and emergency procedures.

“We regret this decision for our patients and our medical staff, but we have exhausted all of our options at this time,” the statement read. “We are still holding a significant number of patients in the emergency department who need admission to the hospital.”

The hospital reported 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Huntsville Hospital, the Women & Children’s Hospital, and Madison Hospital, along with 89 other patients in the system’s other facilities.

“We continue to urge residents to remain vigilant in dealing with the recent surge of COVID-19’s Omicron variant,” the statement continued. “Full vaccination, including the booster shot, is highly recommended along with appropriate masking and social distancing.”

The surge in COVID-19 cases has also caused a massive impact on those working in the hospitals.

According to Huntsville Hospital, more than 300 staff members in Madison County alone are not able to come into work due to quarantine or isolation protocols.

The decision to allow elective surgeries will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.