COVID-19 testing schedule announced by Central North Alabama Health Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. announced its drive-up COVID19 testing sites for the remainder of August and the month of September.

Testing Dates and Locations:

August 27th: Eva Family Health Center-4208 Eva Rd. Eva, AL 35621.

September 3rd: Athens Family Health Center- 1005 Market St. W #B Athens, AL 35611

September 10th: New Market Clinic- 110 Clinic St. New Market, AL 35761

September 17th: Toney Family Health Center- 8028 Highway 53, Toney, AL 35773

September 24th: Huntsville Family Health Center-751 Pleasant Row, NW Huntsville, AL

35816

Testing takes place every Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon or until capacity is reached. They say no physician’s order or appointment is required.

Tests are free to people without insurance and no co-payment is required for people with insurance.

People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card (if they have one).