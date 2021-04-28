COVID-19 quarantines push Mountain Gap Middle to virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mountain Gap Middle School students will move to remote learning Thursday and Friday after an increase in quarantines due to COVID-19, according to the Huntsville City School System.

The middle school had six confirmed cases and 72 quarantines in numbers reported Tuesday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The school system says Mountain Gap Middle School will temporarily transition to remote learning beginning Thursday, April 29 through Friday, April 30.

They say traditional students will return to campus on Monday, May 3.

The school says they will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays during the remote learning period from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.