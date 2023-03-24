HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama’s first universal playground will celebrate the conclusion of its final phase as the five-year $1 million project is now complete.

The Cove Universal Playground was established to create a fun and safe environment for children of the community to enjoy.

What inspired its birth? Members of the community came together that realized children with disabilities needed somewhere to play safely alongside their peers.

Melissa Jones is one of the six Cove Universal Playground committee members who made the project possible.

“Being an inclusive playground is something that everybody needs we all need it and for people with disabilities children with disabilities and children without,” Jones told News 19.

From ramps for disabled children to double fencing, and even rubberized surfacing on the grounds of the playground, a plethora of safety amenities were key additions.

Alicia Boniakowski brings her children to the playground weekly and she believes it is the ultimate playground for children from all different circumstances.

“I find this playground to be absolutely inviting to all children there’s access to all of the activities regardless of ability,” Boniakowski said.

The Cove Universal Playground looks to bring children from all different backgrounds into a welcoming play space for the North Alabama community.

The playground is inviting the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony this Sunday at 2 p.m. where they will have food trucks, free t-shirts and more.