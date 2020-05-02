Courtrooms to remain closed as Madison County Courthouse reopens

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – As Madison County prepares to reopen the courthouse on Monday, some are wondering how court proceedings will work.

“The courthouse reopening on Monday really does not affect the courts,” said Madison County Presiding Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall.

Hall said the Alabama Supreme Court has prohibited face to face hearings until May 18th, so the Madison County Courthouse reopening on May 4th doesn’t change anything right now.

“We have been doing a considerable amount of video conferencing,” Hall explained. “We are able to hold hearings, settlements, motion dockets, I conducted veterans court this afternoon by Zoom.”

As the courts await mid-May, court staff are developing a plan to keep everyone safe.

“We’re designating six foot distances, requiring everyone that comes to court to wear some sort of facial covering,”said Hall. “We’re also working to schedule staggered dockets so that, there are not as many people in the courtroom and the courthouse at one time as there may have been in the past.”

Hall said jury trials are suspended until July 1 and many have not been rescheduled at this point.

“We have not rescheduled the trials that had to be continued yet because we just received the order from the supreme court yesterday, telling us that we were still suspended,” she said.

Nonetheless, the judge said she and her colleagues continue to work to prevent things from backing up any further.

“We want everyone to be able to have their case presented as quickly as possible, and we have been working this entire time to move cases along to the extent that we could and we will continue to do that.”