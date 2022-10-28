HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s harvest season, but it’s been a long dry year of growing cotton in Courtland.

Now a partnership between three companies on a independent test plot is testing to see how cotton can thrive in any condition. Servico is one of those partners.

“What we want to get out of this test this year is to learn how different varieties perform under dry conditions, so when we get the results, we’ll have that information and we can pass that on to farmers and growers who are looking for varieties for that type of situation,” said Servico President Bo Kennedy.

Cotton has been an important part of agriculture and a dominant crop in the Tennessee valley for more than a century. Today, cotton competes with corn soybeans and wheat.

“We have choices as farmers about which varieties to plant in the spring… and we all want to plant the one that’s going to be the best on our farms,” said Larkin Martin of Martin Farm. “It’s great to have a test on local soil in local conditions that we think will replicate the conditions in our field.”

Now the scientist says the work that’s being done here saves money.

“Manage each particular crop and each particular acre to get the highest return on investment that we can get,” said Josh Johnson, the owner of Agri-Advantage. “So we’re looking at what does best, what do we need to take to these farmers to help them make a profit is what we’re looking at.”