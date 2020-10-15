Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Madison County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a felony murder conviction in Madison County, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Latransezon Malloy, 23, was convicted in Madison County Circuit Court on November 14, 2019, for the murder of Markia Kendall.

The evidence at trial showed on January 25, 2015, the victim, Markia Kendall, who was a paraplegic, was hosting a sleepover for his children and their cousins. That evening several men, claiming to be law enforcement, kicked in the front door in a home invasion. The men were wearing masks and boots, three were armed with guns and one was armed with a knife.

Court records said the children, who had been taken to a bedroom in the back of the house, heard gunshots and later discovered Kendall bleeding to death in the front bedroom. Afterward, Malloy attempted to fabricate a false alibi for the time of the murder, which was discovered by investigators based on information from letters and phone calls.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Malloy was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime. Malloy sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Malloy’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, October 9.

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Kristi Wilkerson for her successful work on this case, and thanked District Attorney Rob Broussard and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the murder conviction.