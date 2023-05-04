HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the reckless manslaughter conviction of a Huntsville man, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall said the court has upheld the conviction of Antony Wu, 57 of Huntsville for reckless manslaughter for the death of Joy Vaugh in 2018 in a decision released on April 28. Wu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime on March 30, 2022.

Marshall said evidence at trial showed that on November 18, 2018, Wu, who police believed to have been drinking and using drugs, crashed into a house killing Vaughn, who was sleeping in her bedroom.

Marshall said that Wu was uncooperative with the police and pulled an ice pick on the responding officers. The attorney general said at the time officers used a stun gun to subdue Wu at the crime scene. Marshall said subsequent medical blood-alcohol tests confirmed that Wu was legally intoxicated at the time of the crime.

That toxicology report initially caused a mistrial in Wu’s case as his defense said they were not initially given the results.

Wu was later convicted after waiving his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.