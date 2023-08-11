MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County inmate is facing additional charges after court documents state he stabbed someone with a shank.

According to online court records, 25-year-old Travion Malone is facing two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of promoting prison contraband – weapon – charges.

A warrant filed in Madison County says that Malone caused injury to someone else by stabbing them with a “shank” on Saturday, August 5.

Court records show that in November 2017, Malone pleaded guilty to robbery and assault, down from an attempted murder charge. He was sentenced to three years of confinement, followed by 5 years of probation.

He was arrested again in 2021 for violating his probation, online records show.

Malone is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond because it was revoked when he violated probation.