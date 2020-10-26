Councill High Memorial Park opens Monday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new park opens in Huntsville Monday afternoon and this one has historic significance.

William Hooper Councill High School was Huntsville’s first public Black high school.

After being closed for more than 50 years, the city has made it a park.

The park will officially open at 1 p.m. Monday; city and community leaders will cut the ribbon and showcase the site, which has a history dating back over 150 years.

Developers say the park will reflect some of the features of the original school that once stood there – including bricks from the original building.

The school was closed for integrating in 1966.

Monday, the site reopens as a place for the community to learn and remember history.