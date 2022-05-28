HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As Memorial Day approaches, so does one of Huntsville’s many long-standing annual festivities.

Cotton Row Run has taken place in Huntsville on Memorial Day since 1980. The race’s courses take the participants through the Downtown Huntsville area, including Blossomwood, 5 Points and the infamous Mountainwood Hill.

There are three course options: 10K, 5K and a one mile run. Below, you can find the course maps.

10K Route

5K Route

One Mile Route

Roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday for the races. If you are driving, you should use caution and avoid the mapped areas.

You’re last chance to register is May 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Race Expo. There is no race day registration. The Race Expo is located at Bill Penney Toyota, 4808 University Drive NW, in Huntsville.