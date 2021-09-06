Cotton Row Run is back in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Cotton Row Run is back in Huntsville for the first time since 2019, this time on Labor Day.

There are some road closures to be aware of if you’re heading downtown. Church Street is closed until around noon, other side streets may be impacted, view a course map here. Huntsville Police Department will be there directing traffic.

Typically a Memorial Day tradition, the race includes a 10K, 5K, and 1-Mile run that was moved to Labor Day due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here was a live look from News 19’s Downtown Roof camera just before 7 a.m.

The race takes place near Big Spring Park. It begins on Church Street SW and goes around Big Spring Park.

The 10K race begins at 7 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m., and the 1-Mile begins at 10 a.m. You can view the turn-by-turn directions here.