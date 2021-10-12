Coroner: No foul play involved in death of woman found in HPD van

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman found dead in a Huntsville Police van did not die as a result of foul play, the Madison County Coroner said Tuesday.

The Huntsville Police Department said Christina Nance, 29, was found dead on October 7, when an officer walking by noticed a body inside of an old, unused van.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences performed an autopsy on Nance Tuesday and they found no evidence of foul play or trauma.

Berryhill did not list a cause of death and said the official cause of death is pending further study, including a toxicology report done by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Many questions still remain including how Nance got into the van and how long she was there before she was discovered.

The Nance family is asking HPD to release surveillance footage from cameras they say were in the parking lot where the van was parked.

A spokesperson for the department they are reviewing surveillance footage of the parking lot to determine when she entered the van.

The Huntsville Police Department told News 19 the van was purchased in 1995 and was used to transport inmates. A spokesperson for HPD says when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office took over all detention services in the early 2000s the van was repurposed. The van was last used in March 2021, to transport evidence approved for destruction from cleared cases, HPD said.

According to records, Nance was arrested multiple times for nonviolent offenses from 2011 to 2021. The majority of the arrests were for disorderly conduct. Most recently she was arrested in March of this year for criminal trespass, according to jail records.

Nance’s family tells News 19 she was loved and is missed.

HPD says they are continuing to work with the family during this difficult time.