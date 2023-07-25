HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Coroner has identified a mother and son as the two people killed after a house fire on Saturday, July 22.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) crews were called to a house fire early Saturday morning on Pickett Drive Southwest. On Saturday, HFR confirmed a male and female had died in the fire.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the victims as Michelle Spudes, age 54 and her son, Zane Spudes, age 29. Both died of smoke inhalation, Berryhill said.

According to Berryhill, the mother and son were pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m. that morning.