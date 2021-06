HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County coroner has identified a person that was killed in a crash while riding a bicycle on University Drive.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says Joshua Gurley, 37 was killed in the crash on Monday.

Huntsville Police investigators say Gurley pulled out in front of the driver, who was unable to stop in time.

Traffic was blocked in between Oster Drive and Jordan Lane while Huntsville police worked on the scene of the accident, which happened around 4:45 p.m.