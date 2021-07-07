Cooking Matters; giving families knowledge about food and grocery shopping

Whatever type of kitchen scale you choose will make your measuring more accurate and improve your cooking and baking.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cooking for a household can sometimes be difficult. Trying to cook healthy, fun and nutritious foods can sometimes also be costly. Huntsville Hospital has teamed up with a national program called, “Cooking Matters,” to educate families on how to live a healthier lifestyle through cooking and nutrition knowledge.

The program, which can only be found at Huntsville Hospital in the state of Alabama focuses on a variety of things, like helping families become more confident in cooking for their families, shopping for the right ingredients and how to budget when it comes to grocery shopping.

For six weeks participants will meet once a week for two-hour sessions.

According to the Volunteer Center of Madison County’s website, “Participants practice fundamental food skills, including proper knife techniques, reading ingredient labels, cutting up a whole chicken, and making a healthy meal for a family of four on a $10 budget.”

Carmen Moyer, who heads the program, is a licensed dietician at the Women’s Center at Huntsville Hospital and she says they focus more on adding than restricting.

“Adding more fruits, adding more vegetables, adding more whole grains lean proteins, adding calcium-rich foods that work for your diet and your cultural foods that are affordable and easy to make,” Moyer said.

Participants will go home with a bag of groceries after each class so they can practice the recipes they learned in that class.

For more information on where to sign up and when the next classes will be call Jaimie Collins at (256) 265-1806 or email cookingmatters@hhsys.org to reserve your spot.

The next sessions will be held from August 8 through September 6 at The Richard Showers Center and from October 2 through November 6 at the New Hope Senior Center.

Locations may change to better serve the Madison County Community.