HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Right when we could use a little magic, Cookie Dough Magic announced that they’re coming to Huntsville this summer!

According to the post, the cookie dough shop will be at The Avenue downtown. The shop serves edible cookie dough and will be within walking distance to Von Braun Center and Big Spring Park.

The opening date has not been announced.

Cookie Dough Magic also has a location in Birmingham.