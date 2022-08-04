Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.

With construction in full swing at the three-acre site between Kids Space and the soccer fields at John Hunt Park, skatepark designer Team Pain says they’ve already made a lot of progress, starting with the formation of skate bowls.

Team Pain Project Coordinator Jaclyn Walker says they are looking forward to seeing Huntsville residents enjoying the venue.

“We hope by next spring break to see people out here having fun,” Walker said.

The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville (CFGH) has been busy raising funds to be able to build the park, with a goal of $500,000. To date, they’ve received just under half of the money needed.

According to the organization, the original Get-A-Way skate park opened in July 1979. It had a baby pool, 13-foot keyhole, 3/4 pipe, and snake run, earning it recognition as one of the best parks in the country.

“Skateparks build and sustain healthy communities,” said CFGH. “A skatepark provides a gathering place for skaters of all ages and skills to meet and share experiences. For many skaters, the skatepark becomes a home-away-from-home, providing positive spaces that encourage civic responsibility and social skills.”

For more information about CFGH you can visit their website here. To donate towards the park’s construction, click here.