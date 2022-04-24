HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Expect delays across Huntsville Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night; the City of Huntsville will be closing two major roads for construction projects.

The closures start Sunday night on Research Park Blvd. at the Old Madison Pike bridge (near Bridge Street Town Center). Starting at 7 p.m., northbound traffic (heading away from Redstone Arsenal) will be reduced to a single lane so crews can remove temporary supports used during the Old Madison Pike bridge rebuild. All lanes will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Monday for the morning rush hour.

Over in Downtown Huntsville, a portion of Williams Ave. will be completely closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sidewalk construction will close all traffic between Monroe Street and Dr. Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. (the portion of the road in front of the AC Hotel).

Back on Research Park Blvd., southbound lanes (toward Redstone Arsenal) will be reduced to one lane so crews can finish removing temporary supports on the Old Madison Pike bridge. The lane closure will last from 7 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to use caution in both areas. The City said traffic control will be in place to direct them through and around the closures.