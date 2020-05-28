Construction stops on Huntsville Hospital expansion project after worker tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction on Huntsville Hospital’s Orthopedic and Spine Tower has stopped after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Robins and Morton, the general contractor building the tower, confirmed the site shut down Wednesday for cleaning after an employee got the positive test result Tuesday.

Only one positive case has been confirmed, but several dozen employees are said to have been tested and are awaiting results.

Between 175 and 200 people were estimated to have been on the same shift as the worker who tested positive. Robins and Morton says it is following CDC guidelines on contact tracing.

They added all trade contractors have been notified and that a cleaning crew has disinfected the site and the construction office.

Robins and Morton hopes to reopen the site and resume construction in a few days.

Plans for the Orthopedic and Spine Tower include 375,000 square feet of space for orthopedic and spine surgery, post-surgical care and specialized physical rehabilitation. Construction started in January 2019, and it is on track to be completed in 2021.