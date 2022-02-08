HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The first step in the new Huntsville City Hall project started Tuesday afternoon, demolishing the current parking garage.

The Huntsville City Council approved the $76.8 million project in December with the new city hall and parking garage set to be built on the location of the parking garage on Fountain Circle.

The parking deck was closed in January and in the second week of February the area was fully fenced off with bulldozers standing by. City parking officials told News 19 that leading up to the closure and due to growth within the city, other parking garages and lots have been expanded to handle the traffic.

City of Huntsville Director of Parking and Public Transportation Quisha Bryant said, “There is a lot of construction going on in downtown Huntsville. We are lucky in that we are growing and growing at a great pace. We have recently opened a new side to our Garage M which is directly across the street from the civic center. So we’ve greatly increased our parking space numbers over there.”

The city says they have updated parking maps available on their website for those looking for places to park.

When the new seven-story city hall is complete in about two to three years, a new parking garage will be included.