HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An concrete truck caused a traffic nightmare Thursday morning when it flipped over on the access road next to South Memorial Parkway.

The call came in around 7:56 a.m., confirmed Don Webster with HEMSI.

If the truck crashing at the height of rush hour wasn’t enough, Webster says the truck overturned right in front of the Starbucks store.

Several Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene along with HEMSI and Huntsville Police.

Webster says one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

News 19 crews on the scene say traffic is being diverted around the access road. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.