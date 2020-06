HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville’s Concerts in the Park returning to Downtown Huntsville, but the summer staple will now have new safety guidelines in place.

Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early, practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.

Concerts in the park will begin at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be provided if you don’t have one.

Everyone is welcome, including leashed pets!