Concerts in the Park going virtual with online performances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Concerts in the Park series begins next week, but you won’t need a lawn chair.

The first three concerts of the season will be streamed online due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19, Arts Huntsville said Tuesday morning.

June 1 will be the Lamont Landers Band, Cotton and Clover perform June 8 and Them Damn Dogs are the June 15 act. The concerts will be streamed online in collaboration with the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall and will appear on the Concerts in the Park Facebook page. Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Plans for concerts after that have not yet been finalized. Arts Huntsville said they and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department were monitoring health guidelines on outdoor gatherings and would announce more plans in the future.

Updates will be posted on the Arts Huntsville website, the city’s website and the Concerts in the Park Facebook page.