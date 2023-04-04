HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of law enforcement members from across the entire state escorted Officer Garrett Crumby to Tuscaloosa with dozens of community members looking on to pay their respect.

The funeral procession began on Airport Road and Whitesburg Drive where families waved their American flags in a show of support for the entire law enforcement community.

Despite the rainy and chilly weather, dozens of people lined the streets to honor Officer Garrett Crumby. Some called out of work, some held their children out of school for the day feeling compelled to be there for the procession.

Kathryn Thompson believes there are times like this that remind us of the appreciation we all should have on a daily basis for those who keep us safe.

“We all take them for granted and it’s these big moments that remind us that we need to be thankful for what we have every day and for our heroes in uniform,” Thompson told News 19.

Emily Henn expressed her condolences for Officer Crumby, and the appreciation she has for those in law enforcement that protect our lives day in and day out.

“We are deeply saddened for the loss of his life, he definitely died a hero we just wanted to show our support and we totally support everybody in the law enforcement community,” Henn said.

Law enforcement from all over Alabama including St. Clair, Florence, and even Lincoln County joined the procession to escort Officer Crumby to his final resting place at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.