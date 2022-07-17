HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A community leader and member of one of Huntsville’s most prominent families died in an ATV accident on Friday.

According to al.com, Raymond B. “Ray” Jones, died after an ATV accident in Jackson County. He was 87.

Ray was the famous Jones family patriarch, for which Jones Valley in South Huntsville is named. The Joneses helped lead Huntsville into the technology age after being considered a “sleepy cotton town” for so long. Jones Valley Farm is one of the largest remaining, working urban farms in the United States.

His father, Carl T. Jones, was a founder of G.W. Jones & Sons engineering firm, a key designer of post-World War II Huntsville.

Ray went to Auburn and was an avid fan. He served in the military and returned to Huntsville in 1957 to manage his family’s farm. When his father passed, Ray took over the engineering firm.

His family remembers him as a “dedicated servant to others,” he served many different schools through their Board of Trustees, including Lipscomb University, where he was pivotal in founding the Raymond B. Jones College of Engineering.

Ray was a beloved public speaker and author. He loved being outdoors, farming, raising cattle and turkey hunting.

The Jones family donated the land to Mayfair Church for them to build on the corner of Carl T. Jones Drive and Garth Road. Ray served as a deacon there for many years. Through the church, he went on several mission trips to Cuba and the Baja.

Ray is survived by his wife Libby, and his children: Lisa and her husband Mark, May and her husband Mike, Raymond Jr. and his wife Kristy.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a funeral on Thursday at 11 a.m., both at Mayfair Church of Christ. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website.