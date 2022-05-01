HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A community leader and “mommy mentor” will be hosting an event honoring moms and mom figures Sunday afternoon.

Sharona Drake will be hosting “Dear Momma,” a free community event for moms and mother-like figures. The event will have free gifts for mothers and children, music, activities and a chance to win $1000s in prizes.

“As a recently divorced mom,” said Drake. “I understand how difficult Mother’s Day can be. I wanted to make sure all moms – mothers who’ve lost children, surrogate mothers, mothers in pain – had an opportunity to feel seen and celebrated. That’s why I decided to do this event.”

Drake has been featured on the OWN network and CBS and she has a large social media following. Drake believes that mothers deserve to feel supported and protected.

The event will take place Sunday, May 1st at 3 p.m. at the Shurney Legacy Center on 3011 Sparkman Drive 35810 in Huntsville.